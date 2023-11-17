Amazon launches massive Logitech gaming gear sale: $90 off keyboards, 50% off mice, more from $20

Justin Kahn -
50% off From $20
Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Gaming RGB Keyboard

As part of its now live Black Friday sale, Amazon has now kicked off a series of massive Logitech gaming gear sales. You’ll find up to 50% off keyboards, mice, headsets, and much more with pricing starting from just $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re looking to upgrade you gaming battlestation, whether you’re a pro or looking for something more casual, now’s the time to do it. We are tracking up to $90 off both wired and wireless mechanical keyboards as well as up to 50% off a series of mouse options and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of the early Black Friday Logitech gaming gear deals. 

Logitech Black Friday gaming keyboard deals:

Logitech Black Friday gaming mice deals:

And more Logitech early Black Friday gaming fear deals:

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

  • Built with and for esports athletes for competition-level performance, speed and precision.
  • Durable GX Blue Click switches deliver an audible and tactile click for a solid, secure keypress.
  • Ultra-portable compact ten keyless design frees up table space for mouse movement. It’s easy to pack up and transport to tournaments.
  • Use LIGHTSYNC to highlight keys and program static lighting patterns to onboard memory for tournament systems that don’t allow G HUB installations.
  • Detachable Micro USB cables feature a three-pronged design for an easy, secure connection and safe transport in your travel bag.
  • 3-step angle adjustment for additional levels of comfort, plus rubber feet for excellent stability during intense gaming.

