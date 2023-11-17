OURA’s biggest sale ever: Up to $100 off Heritage and Horizon rings

Connected smart ring company, Oura Ring, today announced their biggest discounts to date of up to $100 off their Heritage and Horizon rings in its Black Friday sale. The Oura Ring’s 20 biometrics track your overall health, including sleep, readiness, stress, and more, right from your finger. Both the Heritage and the Horizon styles have identical hardware and technical capabilities, with the Horizon ring featuring a sleek design, while the Heritage ring features a more classic design. Sale ends November 27. Starting from as low as $269 for the Heritage Ring and $319 for the Horizon ring, head below to learn more.

Both the Heritage and Horizon Oura Ring allow you to monitor and track your overall health in ways that help you to feel your best. Starting at $269 for the Heritage ring and $319 for the Horizon ring, respectively, you’ve never had a connected smart device quite like this. As an Oura Ring owner, I can speak from personal experience – the sleep metrics alone give you powerful insight into your sleep habits, tracking seven different sleep variables to ensure you’re getting a good night’s rest. The Oura Ring also tracks your physical activity, menstraul cycle, stress levels, blood oxygen, workout heart rate, daytime heart rate, readiness, and more. The Heritage style comes in four colorways (Silver, Black, Stealth, and Gold), while the Horizon style comes in six colorways: Silver, Black, Stealth, Brushed Titanium, Gold, and Rose Gold.

The full price breakdown of the Oura Ring during its Black Friday sale:

Heritage Style:

Horizon Style:

Oura tracks your sleep quality and sleep stages with research-grade sensors. You’ll see if you’re getting enough deep sleep, REM sleep, and light sleep every night, and you’ll know how to improve it. Our accuracy is comparable to gold standard sleep lab testing. Stay motivated with personalized daily activity goals. Oura tracks your heart rate, activity levels, and training frequency to tell if you’re hitting your goals and to make sure you’re giving your body enough recovery time.

