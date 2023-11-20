Goal Zero’s 497Wh capacity Yeti 500X has seven ports, and includes solar panel for new $500 low

Goal Zero’s Black Friday deals are now starting to go live, taking up to 30% off select power stations and bundle kits, like the Goal Zero Yeti 500X with a Boulder 50 Solar Panel for $499.89 shipped. Down from its regular $625 price tag, this particular bundle has only seen four previous discounts this year, none of them dropping below $600. Today’s deal amounts to a 20% markdown off the going rate, giving you $125 in savings, and marking a new all-time low. The Yeti 500X offers a 497Wh capacity, and with the included Boulder 50 solar panel, it is able to fully recharge within 12-24 hours. In terms of how well it can handle recharging your devices, a standard smartphone will get 42 recharges, a tablet will get 17 recharges, a laptop will get 10 recharges, and larger appliances like a portable refrigerator will get 20 hours of power – all on a single charge. It comes with seven versatile ports to cover all your needs: two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and a single car port. You can head below to read more.

Other Goal Zero Black Friday power station deals:

If you’re looking for cheaper options, or hoping to find power station models from an alternative brand, check out our coverage of the Jackery early Black Friday deals, which is taking up to 50% off its collection of standalone power stations and up to 45% off power station and solar panel bundles. You can also read through the current models from EF EcoFlow that are also receiving discounts, with more deals to come in various phases through the end of the month.

Goal Zero Yeti 500X Power Station features:

Power. Anything. Anywhere. This power station’s 497 Watt Hours pack a punch. Complete your overlanding rig or prep for extended camping trips – this station will power everything from portable fridges to phones; includes 1 power station, 1 solar panel, 12-volt car charger, 1 wall charger and 1 user guide

7 Versatile Ports, 497 Wh Capacity: Power phones, WiFi routers, pellet grills and more with the Yeti 500X, which keeps devices running efficiently with a variety of USB ports and a pure sine 300 W (1200 W surge) AC inverter

Recharge Fully in 12-24 Hours with the Boulder 50: Turn your Yeti 500X into a solar generator and unlock indefinite power when you combine it with the included Goal Zero solar panel; our power stations feature a MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent

Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes

This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!