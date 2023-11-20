Z GRILLS’ Smoke Engine wood pellet grill offers 8-in-1 versatility for new all-time low of $310

Z GRILLS’ early Black Friday discounts are now live, taking up to 20% off popular grill models and accessories like the Smoke Engine 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $310.40 shipped. Down from its $389 price tag, this grill has seen few discounts this year, with the most recent only dropping costs by $10 increments, and the last major discount from August dropping the price to a $350 low. Today’s deal amounts to a 20% markdown off the going rate, coming in $45 under the current used pricing, and landing as a new all-time low. This grill and smoker offers 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill) and utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Featuring a PID auto-temperature controller, with a real-time LED temperature display and pre-settable temperatures, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate making it ideal for beginners.

More Z GRILLS early Black Friday deals:

And be sure to check out our home goods hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smoke Engine 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

【BETTER THAN GAS or OTHER GRILLS】There just isn’t an easier way to get flavor of wood smoked food than with a pellet grill. Try it, you’ll taste the difference from GAS or Charcoal grill.

【EASIER THAN YOU THOUGHT】 Auto temperature controller, real-time LED temperature display, presettable temperature, our pellet grill will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. Super easy cooking even for beginners.

【PID TECHNOLOGY】 Features PID intelligent temperature control technology for auto-tuning fuel feed and airflow rate in real-time to ensure a stable temperature throughout the grilling process.

【8-IN-1 VERSATILITY】Bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, and char-grill. Empower you to experiment with various cooking techniques to create delicious meals that cater to your taste preferences.

【PORTABLE DESIGN】 All-Terrain Wheels and Lift Handle makes it easy to move your grill. 553 sq in cooking area, 10 lbs hopper capacity, 77lbs weighs, perfect for couple and small households.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!