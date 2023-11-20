Z GRILLS’ Smoke Engine wood pellet grill offers 8-in-1 versatility for new all-time low of $310

Z GRILLS’ early Black Friday discounts are now live, taking up to 20% off popular grill models and accessories like the Smoke Engine 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $310.40 shipped. Down from its $389 price tag, this grill has seen few discounts this year, with the most recent only dropping costs by $10 increments, and the last major discount from August dropping the price to a $350 low. Today’s deal amounts to a 20% markdown off the going rate, coming in $45 under the current used pricing, and landing as a new all-time low. This grill and smoker offers 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill) and utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Featuring a PID auto-temperature controller, with a real-time LED temperature display and pre-settable temperatures, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate making it ideal for beginners.
More Z GRILLS early Black Friday deals:
- Portable Pellet Smoker: $249 (Reg. $300)
- 450E 2023 Pellet Grill Smoker: $382 (Reg. $450)
- 700D Wood Pellet Grill Smoker: $518 (Reg. $610)
- 700D6 2023 Pellet Grill Smoker: $560 (Reg. $660)
- and more…
Smoke Engine 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:
- 【BETTER THAN GAS or OTHER GRILLS】There just isn’t an easier way to get flavor of wood smoked food than with a pellet grill. Try it, you’ll taste the difference from GAS or Charcoal grill.
- 【EASIER THAN YOU THOUGHT】 Auto temperature controller, real-time LED temperature display, presettable temperature, our pellet grill will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. Super easy cooking even for beginners.
- 【PID TECHNOLOGY】 Features PID intelligent temperature control technology for auto-tuning fuel feed and airflow rate in real-time to ensure a stable temperature throughout the grilling process.
- 【8-IN-1 VERSATILITY】Bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, and char-grill. Empower you to experiment with various cooking techniques to create delicious meals that cater to your taste preferences.
- 【PORTABLE DESIGN】 All-Terrain Wheels and Lift Handle makes it easy to move your grill. 553 sq in cooking area, 10 lbs hopper capacity, 77lbs weighs, perfect for couple and small households.
