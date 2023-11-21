HOVERAir X1 self-flying 1080p camera drone has 20 MPH follow speed for $379 low

Amazon is offering an exclusive deal for Prime members on the HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera Combo for $379 shipped. Down from its $479 price tag, which non-Prime members can still purchase it for, this is the very first discount that we have tracked since this device’s release just last month. This extremely lightweight pocket-sized drone comes equipped with an HDR action camera and 32GB of internal storage, eliminating the need for SD cards. It features advanced tracking algorithms paired with a following speed of up to 20 MPH so that it can effortlessly keep pace with you and capture any and every spectacular moment in 1080p resolution, supporting up to 2.7K at 30fps. It has pre-programmed flight paths including hover, follow, zoom out, orbit, bird’s eye, and you’ll also be able to take manual control, as well as download and share your videos via the Hover X1 app. Combo includes the drone, battery, charging hub, USB cable, and carrying bag. Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also offering the Bwine F7GB2 Drone with 4K camera for $400, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. A more standard-sized drone compared to the extremely compact size of the above model, this device has a 90-degree adjustable lens and 120-degree FOV lens which allows you to capture video and photos from up to 9,800 feet away and at up to 3840 by 2160 resolution. It comes with two batteries that work together to provide a 50-minute runtime, taking about 6.5 hours to fully recharge when empty. It comes with an array of GPS-assisted features to ensure its return, and fully complies with the FAA Declaration of Compliance.

And if you’re looking for the very best drone brands to browse this Black Friday, check out our recent coverage of the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo. The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 38-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech.

HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera Combo features:

3-Second Palm Take-off: Operating the HOVERAir X1 self-flying camera is simple and user-friendly. It takes off from your palm with one click, making it easy for everyone. It has 32GB of internal storage, eliminating the need for SD card.

Portability and Simplicity Redefined: The HOVERAir X1 is the ultimate portable action camera. Weighing just 125g(4.41oz), it’s lighter than an iPhone and without the need for FAA registration. Its foldable design ensures that adventure is just a fold away.

Real-time Monitoring and Manual Control: Through the companion Hover X1 App, you can preview the footage from the drone’s camera in real-time. You can also manually control the drone to optimize the flying path and capture the perfect shot.

Fully Enclosed with Safety Guards: Enjoy worry-free flying with our drone’s fully enclosed design. Equipped with safety guards, it provides an extra layer of protection for both the drone and its surroundings, allowing you to enjoy the thrill of close-range shooting while ensuring safety for both adults and children.

