Beloved original AeroPress coffee maker sees rare price drop at $25 for Thanksgiving Week

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a rare deal on the beloved AeroPress original coffee maker. Regularly $40, the brand’s official Amazon storefront now has it down at $24.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. After seeing official price hikes at the beginning of last year, deals on the original AeroPress have been relatively hard to come by. Today’s offer marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, coming in at $7 under our previous mention. There are plenty of folks who swear by the AeroPress brewing style and its 3-in-1 setup – 9to5 staffers included. According to the brand, the made in the USA brewer is the only press that “combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration so you can use finer ground coffee.” It is said to cut down on “bitterness and acidity and creates a smooth, rich, full bodied cup of coffee” with a clean-up that takes “seconds.” The durable “shatterproof design” is a nice touch as well for camping, road trips, or otherwise. Head below for more details.

We have been big fans of the AeroPress brewing system for years, but if you’re not quite sold you can achieve somewhat similar results from a French press like this Bodum Brazil Coffee and Tea Maker. This one also comes in for less on Amazon right now at $18 Prime shipped. It’s not nearly as portable, but it costs less and perhaps might look better on the countertop.

While we are talking coffee, the early Black Friday offers on the beloved Technivorm Moccamaster coffee makers are now from $175. Deals on these machines don’t come around all too often and you can now save up to 30% off a range of designs, models, and colorways. Scope out the details right here and swing by our home goods hub for even more early Thanksgiving Week cooking deals.

AeroPress original coffee maker features:

No more average joe from fancy, expensive machines. By combining the best of several brew methods into one patented device, you get smooth, rich, grit-free coffee with a delicious, full-bodied finish that lingers well after your last sip. No bitterness. No cream needed. The only press that combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration so you can use finer ground coffee. Hot water is pushed through the grinds, quickly aerating and extracting only the purest, freshest flavors, while keeping grit and bitterness out of your coffee. No more bitterness or grit. The patented 3 in 1 brew technology of the AeroPress Original Coffee maker eliminates bitterness and acidity and creates a smooth, rich, full bodied cup of coffee.

