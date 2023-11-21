Save $928 on the Echelon Row S and 30-day premier membership for new $672 low

Amazon is offering the Echelon Row S for $672.26 shipped. Down from its usual price tag of $1,600, this fitness machine is currently going for $1,300 on Echelon’s website. It spent the first half of the year staying above $1,400 and even rising to a $2,285 high before spending the second half of the year keeping below its $1,600 list price. Today’s deal amounts to a 58% markdown off the going rate and gives you back $928 in savings. It comes in $6 under the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low.

This rowing machine features a foldable design for easier storage, a 22-inch rotating HD touchscreen, an easy-gliding seat, as well as handlebars with resistance controls offering 32 silent magnetic resistance levels so you’ll receive low-impact workouts that are as challenging as they are dynamic. The added bonus of this deal however, comes in the form of a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership which gives you access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes led by some of the world’s best instructors through the Echelon Fit App. One membership allows up to five users, so you can pass the same opportunity to your friends and family. It also comes with a 12-month limited parts and labor warranty.

If you’re only looking for a machine to get your cardio workout in, Amazon is also offering the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $360, down from $1,000. Equipped with a 10-inch rotating HD screen and two power ports to charge your phone or tablet, this fitness bike also comes with an included 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership.

And when you’re finished with your daily workout, what better way to recuperate than with a massage? Check out the Black Friday deals going on for Theragun’s line of massage guns, foam rollers, and more – taking up to 39% off products and starting from $59.

Echelon Row S features:

Experience a total body workout on the Row! Enjoy daily live and on-demand studio instruction from world-class instructors, plus on-demand scenic rides from some of the best waterways in the world. With hundreds of on-demand classes available anytime, you will never have to leave your home to get in the best shape of your life. Enjoy daily live classes with world-class Echelon instructors both on and off the rower with the best licensed music in the industry, with our unique swiveling and screen design.

