Save big on Amazon fashion brands with deals from $10 Prime shipped:Outerwear, more

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
40% off from $10

Amazon offers its in-house brands up to 40% off with deals starting at just $10 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on outerwear, pullovers, t-shirts, socks, and more. A standout from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $17 and originally sold for $25. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in a year and you can choose from several color options. This style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and layered under vests or jackets and paired with collared shirts as well. The brushed fleece material will also help to keep you warm and washes nicely. Find the rest of our top picks below and stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Early Black Friday game deals: Zelda Link’s Awake...
Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe StandBy chargers on s...
Ember’s regularly up to $150 smart temperature co...
Save $400 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro a...
Rare 2023 low hits the 100% genuine leather Mous MagSaf...
TicWatch Pro 5 now drops to new $245 all-time low follo...
Cricut holiday deals now live at up to 50% off: Joy cra...
Beloved original AeroPress coffee maker sees rare price...
Load more...
Show More Comments