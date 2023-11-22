Apogee Black Friday: New lows on world-class interfaces and mics from $149 (Up to $200 off)

Apogee has now launched its “biggest sale of the year” for Black Friday. The world-class recording brand helped to write the book on how digital audio works, and has brought its professional-grade expertise into its home recording lineup ever since. Deals on its fantastic gear really don’t come around outside of holiday events, and the Apogee Black Friday sale is now live. From some of its latest audio interface solutions, like the BOOM we reviewed at launch, to one of the better-sounding USB mics in the game in my opinion, the deals are now live and waiting for you down below.

Apogee Boom USB Audio Interface $199 (Reg. $249)

Dial in Rich Analog tone with onboard DSP running ECS Channel Strip.

Powerful mic preamp and pristine conversion.

Studio-grade headphone amp and DAC will power anything from in-ear monitors to high-impedance headphones, thanks to its zero-ohm headphone output.

Build the ultimate live stream using Apogee’s control mixer and loopback mode.

Apogee Control 2 software gives you complete access to all BOOM functions and features on iOS devices

Comes bundled with Apogee’s Soft Limit, Ableton Live Lite, and Neural DSP Tone King extended trial.

Apogee Duet 3 2-Channel USB Audio Interface $549 (Reg. $649)

Best-in-class Apogee conversion and mic preamps

2×4 USB Type C audio interface

Up to 24 bit / 192kHz recording

Low profile design with aluminum body

Scratch resistant top

Precision balanced back lit knob

Input and output connections via breakout cable:

2x ¼” Instrument inputs

2x Mic/line inputs

2x ¼” Balanced outputs

⅛” Headphone output

Apogee MiC Plus USB Mic $149 (Reg. $259)

Professional cardioid condenser microphone capsule

First Take – Free Podcasting & Recording Software

PureDIGITAL connection for pristine sound quality up to 24-bit / 96kHz

46dB of mic preamp gain, digitally controlled for greater precision

Powerful headphone output with Blend feature for zero-latency monitoring

Made for vocal and acoustic instruments recording, voice over, podcasts, streaming and conferencing

Works with Mac, iPhone/iPad, Windows

Apogee Boom USB Audio Interface features:

Recording Workflow: Boom is the first usb audio interface in its class to offer hardware DSP. This allows you to power our Symphony ECS Channel Strip plugin on either input or both simultanesouly. Symphony ECS Channel strip gives you access to a 3-Band EQ, compressor, and saturator, all tuned by Bob Clearmountian. Print or monitor with FX from BOOM while you record with zero latency.

2 In – 2 Out: Boom comes with 2 studio quality Inputs (1 balanced mic/line/instrument combi input & 1 balanced ¼” instrument/line input) and 2 outputs. Connect your mic, guitar, or synthesizer to the inputs on the front and your speakers or headphones to the outputs on the back.

A Mic Pre Worth Talking About: Boom provides all the clean, noiseless gain to power any mic without fail. Boom offers 62 dB of mic pre gain so you can set a proper input level for any low level mic like a ribbon or SM7B without the need for a Cloudlifter. Capture any mic signal without distortion thanks to Boom’s mic input level of +18dBu.

