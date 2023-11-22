Score a new Canon printer at early Black Friday pricing from $39 shipped (Up to 55% off)

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging Canon sale for folks looking to upgrade their home printing capabilities. While you’ll find a host of both more affordable and more involved options highlighted below, one standout here is the Canon PIXMA TR4720 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Color Printer for $59 shipped. Regularly $99, this is 41% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in $1 below the lowest we have tracked on Amazon to deliver a new all-time low. A notable option for printing things off at home, whether it’s tax documents, school work, or otherwise, this one features a 4-in-1 setup capable of printing, copying, scanning, and faxing. Features include 2-sided printing, the auto document feeder, a 100-sheet capacity, and the ability to print photos and boarder-less prints up to 8.5 x 11 inches. Head below for more details and additional early Black Friday Canon printer deals.

Canon PIXMA TR4720 Wireless Inkjet features:

Wireless 4-in-1 (print | copy | scan | fax)..Power Consumption: 7W (0.8W Standby / 0.3W Off)

8.8 / 4.4 ipm print speed.

Designed for easy ink cartridge installation and replacement.

Auto 2-sided printing and auto document feeder.

Produce quality documents, photos and boarderless prints up to 8.5″ x 11″.

100-sheet capacity.

