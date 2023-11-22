Elevation Lab Black Friday: Anchor headphone hangers $11, AirTag mounts from $8, more

As part of its early Black Friday deals, the official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering a host of early Thanksgiving offers starting from $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Much like the summer and fall Prime Day sale events, just about all of the sought-after Elevation Lab gear has now dropped down to some of the lowest prices of the year ahead of Black Friday – the deals below are either matching or slightly under the prices we tracked last month. Elevation Lab makes some of, if not, the best AirTag mounts on the market for just about any use case scenario. And the Black Friday offers are also carrying over to its popular Anchor headphone hangers and desk organization gear as well. Scope everything out down below.

Elevation Lab Black Friday deals – AirTag cases:

Elevation Lab Black Friday desk management deals:

Elevation Lab Anchor Pro Under Desk Headphone Hook:

Guaranteed to hold strong: We recently upgraded to an even stronger European made 3M adhesive. We guarantee it. Contact us if you have any issues.

Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach.

Mounts in seconds & holds ultra-securely (with genuine 3M adhesive) to clean/finished surfaces – we guarantee it. Will not hold to unfinished wood or fibrous surfaces.

Thick premium silicone construction + steel inner reinforcement (new).

Lessens cord clutter. Can hold two sets of headphones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!