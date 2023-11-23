FlexiSpot Black Friday deals take up to 70% off standing desks, chairs, more starting from $90

Thanksgiving has officially arrived and Amazon is now offering up to 70% off discounts on a large collection of FlexiSpot standing desks, office chairs, accessories, and even adjustable bed frames. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows, with releases starting at $90 for desks, $110 for chairs and $20 for accessories/add-ons. One of the most notable markdowns amongst the bunch is on this 48-inch by 24-inch electric standing desk for $135.99 shipped, down from $250. It comes in $4 under its previous all-time low and $22 under the current going used rate to land at the lowest price we have tracked.

Biggest FlexiSpot Standing Desk Black Friday discounts:

Biggest FlexiSpot Office Chair/Cabinet discounts:

Biggest FlexiSpot Accessory/Add-on discounts:

31-inch Standing Desk Converter features:

Sit to Stand Smoothly – Adjustable workstation allows you to find a healthy balance between sitting and standing at the office. With a durable gas spring, you can adjust your desk riser in one smooth motion via a pressure handle. (Adjustable range: 5.2 to 17.7 inches) . Don’t worry, the left height adjustment rubber roller doubles as an anti-slip protection foot, ensuring smooth height adjustment while maximum stability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!