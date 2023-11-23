meross Black Friday HomeKit/Alexa smart home from $14: Matter plugs, bulbs, lamps, more

Amazon is now offering a collection of meross HomeKit smart home gear as part of its early Black Friday sale. We are tracking an assortment of deals, from light bulbs and smart plugs to HomeKit thermostats, oil diffusers, and power strips, but the headliner is the new Matter plugs. While you can score a single at $14, or within $2 of the all-time low, the best value is on the 2-pack of meross Matter Smart Plug Minis at $25.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $35, this is among the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. It comes within $1 of the lowest overall total we have seen on each plug. Head below for more details and the rest of the early Black Friday meross smart home deals.

The latest meross smart plugs deliver official Matter support for a unified control experience with other smart home gear that supports the standard. Working alongside HomeKit and Siri as well as Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Alexa gear, they also provide all of the usual perks of a good smart plug – personalized schedules for the gear plugged into them, timers, and voice control.

meross smart home lighting deals:

Outdoor plugs and sensor deals:

And more – Thermostat, power strip, diffuser:

meross Matter Smart Plug Mini features:

Discover the power of Matter! Never limited to any platform anymore. Matter plug works seamlessly across all certified smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, enabling interoperability of all platforms and all Matter products. Enjoy ultimate privacy with Meross Matter smart plug. No cloud, no registration, and no data tracking. Experience direct access without relying on cloud. With Matter-certified devices on your local area network (LAN), enjoy continuous access even if your home internet goes offline. Efficiently manage your devices with personalized schedules using the timer function. Set specific times for your smart devices to turn on or off, optimizing energy consumption. Perfect for controlling your TV, outdoor lamp, fan, humidifier, blenders, and more.

