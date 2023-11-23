SteelSeries Arctis deals from $42: Nova 4 wireless all-time low, Nova Pro from $210, more

As part of its Thanksgiving deals, Amazon is now offering solid deals on battlestation-worthy SteelSeries headsets. Joining some of the higher-end sets on sale down below, we have the 2023 model SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 Wireless Gaming Headset at $83.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and sometimes as much as $180, this is a solid 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also represents a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a multi-platform solution that works with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Meta Quest 2, Steam Deck, USB-C mobile devices, and Mac. It features a custom-designed Nova Acoustic System with a “first-in gaming” Pro-grade parametric EQ and a fully retractable ClearCast Gen 2 mic – it “silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms.” You’ll also land 36 hours of battery life with a 15-minute quick charge adding an additional 6 hours to the total alongside 360-degree spatial audio support. Head below for more Thanksgiving SteelSeries headset deals.

Thanksgiving SteelSeries headset deals:

Be sure to dive into the newline Razer Black Friday deals where you’ll find deals starting from $35. Those include headsets, keyboards, mice, microphones, and much more with everything neatly organized in our roundup right here.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 features:

Almighty Audio — Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.

AI-Powered Noise-Cancelling Mic — The fully retractable ClearCast Gen 2 mic silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms.

Gaming-Grade Wireless — The latest in wireless technology, Quantum 2.0, brings an extremely low-latency experience with 2.4GHz, using a pocket-sized USB-C dongle.

Multi-Platform Support — Bring the Arctis Nova 4 to your favorite platform, such as PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest 2, Steam Deck, as well as USB-C mobiles and tablets.

