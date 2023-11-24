Uncover the mysteries of your ancestral past: 23andMe, more DNA kits from $49 (Up to 57% off)

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering some particularly deep deals on DNA test kits for some of the biggest brands in the space, including AncestryDNA, 23andMe, and more. With free shipping across the board, pricing starts from $49 and delivers up to 57% in savings. Today’s deals are either matching or undercutting our fall Prime Day deals by as much as $20. If you think it’s time to undercover the mysteries of your past, and bring some interesting stories to holiday gatherings this year, now’s the time to strike while normally $100 (or much more) DNA kits are at least 50% off the going rates. Head below for a closer look at today’s Black Friday DNA kit deals.

Black Friday DNA kit deals:

The official Black Friday deals are now in full swing with huge price drops across every product category. You’ll find all of the official Amazon offers right here and be sure to scope out our master Black Friday 2023 deal hub for all of the best offers.

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test features:

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

From your origins in over 1,800 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—and with our specialized SideView technology, we can show you which ethnicities were passed down to you from each parent, even without them taking a DNA test.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!