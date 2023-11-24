Black Friday Oral-B, Crest, and Philips Sonicare up to 50% off: Whitestrips, toothbrushes, more from $21

As part of its now live Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off the popular Philips Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes alongside up to 50% off gear from Oral-B and Crest. You’ll find the yearly Crest 3D Whitestrips offer at one of the best prices yet to brighten that smile for the holiday alongside deep deals on a range of electric and battery-powered toothbrushes starting from just over $20 Prime shipped. Head below for a closer look at this year’s Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, and Crest Black Friday deals.

Oral-B and Crest Black Friday deals:

Philips Sonicare Black Friday deals:

Our master Black Friday 2023 deal hub is loaded with the best offers on Apple and Google gear, as well as all-time lows on Bose headphones, smart home gear, kitchen upgrades, and much more. Everything is kicking off right now in an official capacity – stay locked to 9to5Toys all day and through the weekend.

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects features:

Removes over 20 years of tough set-in stains

Whitens teeth up to 20 levels in just 22 days

Uses the same enamel-safe whitening ingredient as dentists

Advanced Seal Technology for comfortable, no-slip grip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!