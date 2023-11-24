Black Friday Oral-B, Crest, and Philips Sonicare up to 50% off: Whitestrips, toothbrushes, more from $21

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBlack Friday 2023Oral-B
50% off From $21
Crest Professional Effects 3D Whitestrips

As part of its now live Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off the popular Philips Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes alongside up to 50% off gear from Oral-B and Crest. You’ll find the yearly Crest 3D Whitestrips offer at one of the best prices yet to brighten that smile for the holiday alongside deep deals on a range of electric and battery-powered toothbrushes starting from just over $20 Prime shipped. Head below for a closer look at this year’s Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, and Crest Black Friday deals. 

Oral-B and Crest Black Friday deals:

Philips Sonicare Black Friday deals:

Our master Black Friday 2023 deal hub is loaded with the best offers on Apple and Google gear, as well as all-time lows on Bose headphones, smart home gear, kitchen upgrades, and much more. Everything is kicking off right now in an official capacity – stay locked to 9to5Toys all day and through the weekend. 

 Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects features:

  • Removes over 20 years of tough set-in stains
  • Whitens teeth up to 20 levels in just 22 days
  • Uses the same enamel-safe whitening ingredient as dentists
  • Advanced Seal Technology for comfortable, no-slip grip

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2023

Oral-B

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hover-1’s Journey electric folding scooter now $2...
Roku’s latest Ultra 4K AirPlay 2 streamer hits ni...
Keurig Black Friday deals now live: K-Mini matching all...
Best LEGO Black Friday deals now live: Marvel Daily Bug...
Black Friday 2023 Deal Hub: Save on latest from Apple a...
Save $1,000 on this SWFT ZIP scrambler e-bike with 37-m...
KitchenAid’s Classic 4.5-quart stand mixer falls ...
New all-time low drops Apple Pencil 2 with magnetic cha...
Load more...
Show More Comments