Black Friday Oral-B, Crest, and Philips Sonicare up to 50% off: Whitestrips, toothbrushes, more from $21

As part of its now live Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off the popular Philips Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes alongside up to 50% off gear from Oral-B and Crest. You’ll find the yearly Crest 3D Whitestrips offer at one of the best prices yet to brighten that smile for the holiday alongside deep deals on a range of electric and battery-powered toothbrushes starting from just over $20 Prime shipped. Head below for a closer look at this year’s Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, and Crest Black Friday deals.
Oral-B and Crest Black Friday deals:
- 22-pack Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects $30 (Reg. $46)
- 10-pack Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light $40 (Reg. $50)
- Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush $100 (Reg. $200)
- Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush $170 (Reg. $250)
- And even more…
Philips Sonicare Black Friday deals:
- Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush $21 (Reg. $30)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush $60 (Reg. $110)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Electric Toothbrush $110 (Reg. $180)
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9750 Electric Toothbrush $200 (Reg. $340)
- And even more…
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects features:
- Removes over 20 years of tough set-in stains
- Whitens teeth up to 20 levels in just 22 days
- Uses the same enamel-safe whitening ingredient as dentists
- Advanced Seal Technology for comfortable, no-slip grip
