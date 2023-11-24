Everyone needs more Squishmallows in their life, now up to 55% off for Black Friday from $9

Justin Kahn -
55% off From $9
Black Friday Squishmallows deals

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering a range of notable deals on the adorable Squishmallows characters. The deals start from $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find up to 55% in savings here, making now a great time to land some of the adorable little characters for your collection, as gifts, or just something for the kids. And let’s face it, just about everyone could use more Squishmallows in their life. All of the deals are right here (and selling out quickly), with some picks waiting down below the fold. 

Black Friday Squishmallows deals:

If you’re looking for something a little bit more interactive for yourself and the kids, head straight over to our LEGO coverage for some of the best prices of the year on just about brick-built kit you could ever want. 

Squishmallows Maui The Pineapple features:

  • SQUAD UP Grow your Squishmallows Squad with Maui, a super soft, collectible plush!
  • SNUGGLE, SQUEEZE, AND PLAY Bring this adorable plush on long car rides, airplanes, movie marathons and more.
  • MUST-HAVE Each Squishmallow is made with ultrasoft, high-quality materials
  • UNIQUE PERSONALITIES Squishmallows come in a variety of personalities, colors and sizes.
  • ORIGINAL These are the Original Squishmallows from Kelly Toys so always look for the Original Squishmallows logo

