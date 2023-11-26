AeroGarden Cyber Monday deals up to 56% off: Indoor gardens from $60, grow lights $20, more from $12

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 56% off AeroGarden indoor gardens as well as seed pod kits and its grow light/lamp setups. The deals start from $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find a range of price drops on the brand’s popular indoor gardens via both Amazon and directly from the AeroGarden site, including its compact 3-plant models and the larger 6-plant variants with some of the lowest prices we have tracked in months. You’ll want to scope out this landing page on Amazon for the best offers with Prime member shipping perks, but there are also a range of offers coming straight from AeroGarden as well with an additional 10% off (details below). These indoor gardens can make for wonderful gifts for the green-focused individuals on your list and you’ll also find some notable offers on seed pod kits for folks already invested in the AeroGarden eco system – the grow lights are nice options for those looking for a solution to help existing house plants stay happy and healthy through the winter that also double as your typical living room lamp. Head below for a closer look at the AeroGarden Cyber Monday deals.

AeroGarden Cyber Monday deals – indoor gardens:

And even more direct from AeroGarden…

AeroGarden Grow Light deals:

***Note: Remember to use code BRIGHT at checkout to score an additional 10% off grow lights

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden features:

Enjoy abundant harvests year round with the AeroGarden Harvest Elite, an indoor hydroponic gardening system that grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil…This compact, stainless steel countertop garden features a spacious grow deck and water bowl so you can grow 6 different live plants at once, all up to 12 inches tall…The full spectrum 20W LED grow light with an automatic on/off timer mimics natural sunlight to help plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil.

