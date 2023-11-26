Echelon connected fitness bikes from $240 for Cyber Monday, treadmills up to $850 off, more

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Woot is now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on connected Echelon home workout gear. You’ll find the EX3 model smart connected exercise bike for $239.99 shipped. This one can regularly fetch as much $800 but often times drops into the $400 to $600 range at Amazon – the Amazon all-time low is just over $312. Today’s deal comes in at $60 below our previous mention from back in September and delivers one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the Peloton-alternative connected riding solution. It ships with a “FREE 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes,” but you can also just throw your tablet up onto the built-in holder and follow along with whatever keeps you motivated. This model features 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, fully adjustable toe cages, and padded handlebars alongside a vented “competition-style” seat. Take a deeper dive into what the Echelon experience can bring to your home gym over at Connect the Watts and head below for more Cyber Monday Echelon deals.

Cyber Monday Echelon deals:

The Peloton Black Friday deals are still alive as well. While you won’t find anything quite as affordable as the gear above, the brand’s popular connected workout experiences are now seeing up to $500 in savings carrying over through Cyber Monday alongside additional accessories starting from $15 Prime shipped. All of the details on those offers are right here.

Echelon EX3 Fitness Bike features:

The EX3 now comes with triangular tubing, a new competition 0.6-inch seat, and console lever-style adjustment for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The new motor offers more precise magnetic resistance all with a simple twist of the new indexing resistance adjustment Knob. We’ve added a new handled rack on seat glide that does not restrict your adjustment, a 2.4 USB.

