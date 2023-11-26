Hyper X’s Poké Ball-themed Joy-Con charging station falls to new $18 all-time low (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 Joy-Con Poké Ball Charging Station for $17.99 shipped, with free shipping available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its $30 price tag, today’s deal comes in as an unexpected 40% Cyber Monday markdown off the going rate, beating out this year’s four previous discounts to the same $25 low to mark the new lowest price we have tracked. Following the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, this charging station is a wonderful addition to your themed-setups with its Poké Ball-focused color scheme. You’ll be able to charge four Joy-Con controllers in under four hours, with LED indicators to let you know when it’s ready to jump back into the fun.

If the Poké Ball aesthetic doesn’t quite fit your game room’s design, you’ll find the standard black model going for $20. If you tend to play bigger games for larger numbers of players, you can also find a cheaper alternative that comes with more space for more controllers with the OIVO Switch Controller Charger for 6 Joy-Cons and Pro Controller going for $14. And don’t forget to stock up on Joy-Con comfort grips if you need them too, now at a discounted $10 on Amazon as well.

And with the Indigo Disk DLC being slated to release next month, check our in-depth hands-on review after taking the new expansion for a one-hour test-drive. You can also head over to our Pokémon hub to stay up-to-date on the latest news and releases.

ChargePlay Quad 2 Poké Ball Charging Station features:

Spend less time charging, more time gaming: Get 4 Joy-Con controllers fully charged in under 4 hours with the fast-charging ChargePlay Quad 2!

Simultaneously charge 4 controllers: The ChargePlay Quad 2 has room for four controllers, perfect for recharging after a long night of party games.

Check charge status at a glance: LED indicators quickly and intuitively let you know if your controllers are fully-charged and ready for use.

Simple, secure docking: The ChargePlay Quad 2 has a weighted base that securely holds all 4 controllers. The easy-glide docking makes attaching and detaching controller a simple task.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!