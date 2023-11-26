Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream makers now even lower from $170 ($60 off), plus more from $14

Deals on the popular Ninja CREAMi ice cream makers have been harder to come by this year after being mostly out of stock for several months at a time, but we are starting to see some notable offers arrive for Cyber Monday. You’ll find the Amazon-exclusive dark grey model down at $169.98 shipped alongside the similar silver NC301 CREAMi with a bonus $30 off at checkout to undercut the Black Friday deal and deliver a $169.99 shipped discounted price tag. Regularly as much as $230, you’re looking at up to $60 in savings and the lowest prices we have tracked in months. Both models feature seven preset programs for making ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbet, and smoothie bowls alongside a mix-in feature to add your favorite ingredients (fruit, chocolate, nuts, and more). Head below for more details and additional Ninja deals.

More Ninja Cyber Monday deals:

There are several notable hangover Ninja Black Friday deals that are carrying over to Cyber Monday you’ll find below and on this landing page. Some of the deals are now even lower by way of on-page coupons as well.

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker features:

Turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more. With the Ninja CREAMi, you can have total control of your ingredients from decadent gelato to low sugar, keto, dairy-free, and vegan options. Create frozen treats as unique as you are! Customize your flavor and texture by mixing in your favorite chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more to personalize any CREAMi treat.

