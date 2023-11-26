Oral-B, Crest, GuruNanda, Philips Sonicare, Waterpik up to 50% off whitestrips, brushes, flossers, more from $21

Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips

As part of its Cyber Monday sales, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a collection of toothbrushes, whitening strips, and flossers from the popular brands of Oral-B, Crest, Philips Sonicare, and Waterpik. Everything you need to maintain your oral hygiene and share your smile with the world has fallen to some of the lowest prices we have tracked, Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows with releases starting at $21 for toothbrushes, $30 for whitening strips, and $50 for water flossers. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold.

Oral-B and Crest Cyber Monday deals:

GuruNanda Cyber Monday deals:

Philips Sonicare Cyber Monday deals:

Waterpik Cyber Monday deals:

Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for this once-a-year event, with EVs, Smart TVs, gaming gear, home theater systems, smart home appliances, and so much more being updated round the clock.

Crest 3D Whitestrips features:

  • Removes over 20 years of tough set-in stains
  • Whitens teeth up to 20 levels in just 22 days
  • Uses the same enamel-safe whitening ingredient as dentists
  • Advanced Seal Technology for comfortable, no-slip grip

