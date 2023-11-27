Cyber Monday portable SSD deals from $60: Samsung T7/T9, Crucial X9/X10, and more

Samsung T7 Portable USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive

Cyber Monday portable SSD deals are now up for the taking. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale officially goes live today and is now delivering up to 42% off portable SSD solutions. Joining offers on some of the newer releases (you’ll find those below), the popular Samsung 2TB T7 Portable Solid-State Drive has now dropped to $99.99 shipped in gray and blue. This model originally launched at $370 and fetched closer to $230 for most of 2022. While pricing has dropped this year after the launch of the newer T7 Shield and T9 models, it can still fetch up to $140 with today’s offer delivering the lowest price we can find to match the summer Prime Day offer. This is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD with speeds up to 1,050MB/s and Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard inside of a solid aluminum unibody construction. Be sure to dive into our hands-on reviews for the new Samsung T5 EVO, the 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9, and the T7 Shield, and then head below for more details and additional early Black Friday Samsung storage deals. 

Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files, including crucial business documents, games, or movies…Transfer massive files within seconds with the incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2; Embedded PCIe NVMe technology delivers blazing fast sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s*, respectively, making the T7 2x as fast as the previous T5 model..Unlike HDDs, the Portable SSD T7 has no moving parts so it’s more resistant to shock; Plus, its solid aluminum unibody construction adds further protection, keeping your data safe from falls of up to 6 ft*** and is backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

