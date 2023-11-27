Cyber Monday portable SSD deals from $60: Samsung T7/T9, Crucial X9/X10, and more

Cyber Monday portable SSD deals are now up for the taking. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale officially goes live today and is now delivering up to 42% off portable SSD solutions. Joining offers on some of the newer releases (you’ll find those below), the popular Samsung 2TB T7 Portable Solid-State Drive has now dropped to $99.99 shipped in gray and blue. This model originally launched at $370 and fetched closer to $230 for most of 2022. While pricing has dropped this year after the launch of the newer T7 Shield and T9 models, it can still fetch up to $140 with today’s offer delivering the lowest price we can find to match the summer Prime Day offer. This is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD with speeds up to 1,050MB/s and Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard inside of a solid aluminum unibody construction. Be sure to dive into our hands-on reviews for the new Samsung T5 EVO, the 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9, and the T7 Shield, and then head below for more details and additional early Black Friday Samsung storage deals.

