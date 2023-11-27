Rare deal knocks the Ember Temperature Control Smart Tumbler to a new low from $115 (Reg. $200)

While we did see some Black Friday offers on the brand’s smart mugs, it is now time for the best Amazon price yet on the Ember Temperature Control Smart Tumbler. This model has rarely seen any price drops since its launch this past summer, but you can score the regular $200 smart tumbler for $119.99 shipped via Amazon (discount automatically applies at checkout). This new all-time low is the best Cyber Monday deal we can find outside of a slightly lower $115 price for Target RedCard holders. This model delivers 3 hours of battery life, although it does include a charging coaster if you need to juice back up, to provide the perfect drinking temperature all-day long. The stainless steel construction and insulated build its backed by the brand’s temperature control system – users can set to temperature on the internal contents “down to the degree in the Ember App.” More details below.

If you don’t need the road-worthy design on the tumbler model above, we are still tracking a solid deal on the 14-ounce Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 down at $109.50 shipped. This one is regularly $150 and dropped 27% for Black Friday where it remains as we speak. The feature set is mostly the same here, just within a more traditional mug form-factor without the travel lid.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Tumbler features:

3 Hour Battery Life: Our Tumbler’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 3 hours on a full charge or all day on its charging coaster.

Beyond Insulation: Feel the warmth of your drink through the Ember Tumbler’s durable stainless steel construction and premium textured finish. Tumbler features all the benefits of insulation with none of the drawbacks.

Adventure Ready: Tumbler comes with two lids and is IPX7 rated for full underwater submersion up to 1 meter deep making it easy to hand wash, rinse or soak.

Perfect Temperature Every Time: Multiple sensors throughout the Tumbler ensure accurate temperature control and liquid level detection. Set the temperature down to the degree in the Ember App.

Our Biggest Mug Yet: At 16 oz this is the largest heated temperature control mug we have released to date.

