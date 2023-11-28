EarFun’s UBOOM L Bluetooth speaker returns to summer’s all-time low of $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Down from its $80 price tag, this speaker has seen five previous discounts over the year, with four of them dropping to the same $64 low and one setting the lowest price back in July. Today’s deal amounts to a 25% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from September and coming within $1 off the current used pricing – all to mark a return to the all-time low from summer.

Equipped with two 55mm drivers and two passive radiators, this speaker delivers “breathtaking” stereo sound with clarity and zero distortion, while the radiators ensure you’ll hear and feel that deep bass that audiophiles love. You’ll be able to switch the speaker between indoor modes to provide full bass and balanced sound quality, and outdoor modes for more resonate volume and longer battery life. It comes with an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, so the party doesn’t have to stop no matter where you take it. You can also pair two speakers for double the volume, and while in party mode, you can share your music with others.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Compact Travel Speaker for $35. This compact and lightweight speaker comes equipped with a passive radiator that works along with the full-range speaker to enhance low-end tones, while its sound diffusion processor spreads sound throughout any space. It offers up to 16 hours of continuous battery life, and features a new UV coating with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating for added durability. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth or its USB-C port, and even has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the new Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker, which skipped out on Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals. It comes powered by a 30W Class D amplifier for the woofer and a pair of 15W tweeters, letting it pump out 95dB of sound.

EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker features:

The EarFun Bluetooth Speaker has advanced Digital Signal Processing (DSP) that keeps the noise at bay for a clean sound while still preserving the sonic details of your favorite tracks. With EarFun’s proprietary JumboBass Technology, a magic music world in huge stereo sound is opened for you. The enhanced 2 high-sensitivity drivers deliver breathtaking stereo sound with exceptional clarity and zero distortion. The dual external passive radiators will demonstrate how powerful this Bluetooth speaker is. You can hear the bass, feel the bass and see the bass.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!