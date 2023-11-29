Cotopaxi: Up to 50% off select jackets, vests, more

With the holidays just around the corner, Cotopaxi is now offering up to 50% off select jackets, vests, fleeces, joggers, and more, while supplies last. Leading the pack in Cotopaxi’s sale is the women’s Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket coming in at $54.90, made of 100% recycled polyester fleece and available in two fresh patterns. Next up is the men’s Fuego Hooded Down Jacket for $137.50, marked 50% off its original price, and available in five colorways. This jacket is made with responsibly-sourced 800-fill down but is light enough to be worn year-round. The versatile Capa Insulated Jacket for women is now 54% off, marked at $99.90, and will keep you comfortable no matter the weather. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

The women’s Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket, available for $54.90, is a cozy statement piece that features elastic binding and cuffs, as well as two hand pockets to keep you warm. This half-zip is available in two fun Cotopaxi colorways, Raspberry/Amber and Spice/Earthen. Next up is the men’s Fuego Hooded Down Jacket for $137.50 features water-resistant fabric, an updated fit for improved comfort and range of motion, and a scuba hood. Additional highlights include zippered pockets and easy packability to take with you on your next trip. Lastly, we have the women’s Capa Insulated Jacket for $99.90, marked down from $215. The Capa Insulated Jacket is made of recycled insulation which will keep you warm even if the coat gets wet and also features a water-resistant shell.

Other favorites we are loving from Cotopaxi’s up to 50% off sale:

Women

Men

More on Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket:

A cozy statement piece that embodies our commitment to sustainability, the Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket puts a Cotopaxi spin on the classic fleece pullover with fresh colorful patterns and 100% recycled fleece.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!