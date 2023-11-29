Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-Day Cyber Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Carhartt, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Cyber Deals continue with a 2-Day Flash Sale offering up to 50% off hundreds of gifts with top brands including Nike, adidas, SOREL, The North Face, On Cloud, Carhartt, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Danner Trail 2650 GTX Hiking Shoes that are currently marked down to $158 and originally sold for $210. These shoes are highly lightweight making it a great option for hiking and they’re completely waterproof. They’re also breathable, cushioned, and have a supportive heel to keep you comfortable. You can hardly ever find Danner boots on sale, so this is a great chance to save on a practical style you will wear for years to come. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!