Dyson’s Gen5detect cordless vacuum reveals and removes hidden debris for new $739 low

Amazon is offering the Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $739 shipped. Down from its $950 price tag, this vacuum cleaner has only received two previous discounts this year, with neither of them being part of the Prime Big Deal Days nor part of any Thanksgiving weekend deals. It amounts to a 22% markdown off the going rate, giving you $211 in savings, coming in $141 under the current used pricing, and marking a new all-time low.

Offering 70 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this vacuum cleaner can easily adapt to your cleaning needs based on the debris and floor types that it detects as it runs, showing on its LCD screen when it’s been properly removed and you can move on to the next area without concern. It features two advanced Fluffy Optic cleaner heads alongside a digital motorbar that assists in deep cleaning your floors while also detangling human and pet hair alike. You can also use the included attachments to convert it into a smaller handheld vacuum that can hit those hard-to-reach sections of the home. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative with greater capabilities, Amazon is also offering the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop Bundle for $568. It offers a premium 3-stage cleaning system with 10 times the suction power compared to the Roomba 600. It learns your home’s layout, creating a smart map as it cleans for the most efficient routes, and through your smartphone you’ll be able to select when and where it tackles messes. It also comes with a dustbin that it can self-empty into, which means you won’t have to worry about emptying anything for up to 60 days at a time. The Braava Jet M6, dubbed the “ultimate robot mop” by its creators, features the same smart mapping navigation technology as the above model, able to tackle sticky stains and grease around your home with its precision jet spray.

Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features:

The most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum.¹

Power button operated for continuous cleaning.

The LCD screen displays a summary of how much dust you have picked up at the end of each clean.⁴ Also displays power mode, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time to the second.

Reveals 2x more invisible dust on hard floors.⁷ Dyson’s improved illumination technology uses a precisely angled light to reveal the microscopic dust and dirt you can’t normally see on hard floors.

Traps viruses.⁵ Advanced whole-machine HEPA filtration. Traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.⁶ Expels cleaner air.

Converts to a handheld vacuum. With the built-in Crevice and dusting tool for continuous cleaning.

Comes with 4 Dyson-engineered accessories to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. Includes the innovative Hair screw tool for removing long hair and pet hair from small spaces without tangles.

