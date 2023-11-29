Segway’s Ninebot F25 electric kickscooter now saves you $280 off MSRP for $290

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F25 KickScooter for $289.99 shipped. Down from $400, with a regular list price of $570, this kickscooter was left out of the Thanksgiving weekend sales, but has still seen its fair share of discounts over the course of the year. Today’s deal amounts to a 49% markdown off the MSRP that gives you $280 in savings, coming in $10 under the current used pricing and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The F25 sports a 300W motor that propels the scooter up to 15.5 MPH for up to 12.4 miles on a single charge, and can handle slopes with a max incline of 12%. It features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power to climb hills at the cost of mileage. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use, and takes only about 3.5 hours to fully recharge. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a model with far better mileage, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models that have seen further price reductions since Black Friday, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. It has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $392.34 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you’ve been considering making the leap to e-bikes, be sure to check out Rad Power Bikes’ Black Friday Mega Sale which ends tonight at 11:59PST, taking up to $700 off fat-tire models, up to $200 off commuter models, up to $250 off cargo and utility models, up to $200 off any limited edition colors, and $350 off its folding models. Rad Power also has extra savings promotions for 10% off accessories as well as 25% off for the vehicle-mountable racks by using the code RACK25 at checkout. Head on over to the deals page here to browse models and discounts before they’re gone.

Segway Ninebot F25 electric kickscooter features:

Comfortable, Smooth, and Safe Ride: Equipped with a front-wheel mechanical drum brake and a regenerative electric rear brake, the dual brake system ensures a safe ride. With a regenerative braking system recycled energy from riding.

Improved Riding Experience: The 10-inch tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain. With the powerful brushless direct current motor, F Series delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience.

Extraordinary Functionality: The Smart Battery Management System ensures battery safety and to notify you of any battery alerts when needed. With the Quick Folding System, the F25 can be easily folded in 1 second to store in the trunk.

Quality Assurance: In three riding modes, the Ninebot F25 is equipped with a preset speed limit of 9.3 mph Eco, 15.5 mph Standard, and 15.5 mph Sport. One year or 180-day for different parts, please contact us if you have any questions.

