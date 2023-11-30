Nutribullet’s 1,200W Ultra personal blender falls 33% to new all-time $100 low (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Nutribullet Ultra Personal Blender for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $150 price tag, this blender has seen a handful of discounts over the course of the year, never falling below a $108 low. Today’s deal is a 33% markdown off the going rate, coming in as a new all-time low. It even beats out Nutribullet’s own website where it is priced at its normal $150 rate, with the next lowest price being found at Best Buy for $130. This personal blender comes equipped with a 1,200W motor that makes it the “most powerful single-serve blender” under the brand. Its streamlined profile is designed to take up minimum space on your counter, with a glowing interface that illuminates its two blending options the moment your cup meets the power base. You’ll be able to choose between the full mode option for automated smoothie cycles and the pulse mode options for more hands-on control.

If you’re looking for a blender with more options and a little extra power, Amazon is also offering the Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender for $102. Sporting a 1,500W motor and a much larger 64-ounce pitcher, this blender offers a pulse control, three blending speeds, and four intelligent programmed settings: puree, soup, frozen drinks, and smoothies. You’ll also receive a recipe guide along with your purchase, giving you a good jumping off point in which to discover and create your own.

Nutribullet Ultra Personal Blender features:

A 1200-watt motor makes the Ultra our most powerful single-serve blender. It’s also our quietest, with a specialized design that produces lower-frequency sound.

A streamlined profile takes up minimal space on the kitchen counter and brings innovative design into your home.

A glow interface illuminates two blending options as soon as your cup meets the power base. Choose the full circle for the automated smoothie cycle, or the pulse circle for hands-on control.

Our blending cups are now made with Tritan Renew, a durable material made with 50% certified recycled content. They’re also BPA-free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe. Learn more about Tritan Renew here: nutribullet.com/sustainability.

The Rapid Extractor Blade is equipped with a stainless-steel platform and titanium coating to increase longevity and reduce blending time. Each blade comes with a 5-year limited warranty (visit nutribullet.com/warranty for details).

