Razor E Prime electric scooter now 56% off MSRP for new all-time $198 low (Reg. $450)

Amazon is offering the Razor E Prime Electric Scooter for $198 shipped. Down from $392, with an MSRP of $450, this scooter spent most of the year slowly rising back up in price after the minor trickles of discounts back in January and February. The first major deal appeared at the start of this month, bringing costs down to $348 before quickly rising back up again. Today’s deal is a massive 49% markdown – 56% down from its original MSRP – coming in $3 under the going used rate and marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 250W motor alongside a 36V battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 18 MPH and travel up to 15 miles on a single charge. It features an LED headlight, a brake-activated taillight, and reflective decals for your late night journeys, as well as a security lock point so you can lock up your scooter with your own bicycle lock or chain. It also comes with a foldable design to make storage and transportation easier when not in use, and with it weighing only 24.2 pounds, it is easy to carry up stairs, onto public transport, etc.

If you’re looking for a model with better mileage, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series electric scooters that have seen further price reductions since Black Friday, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. It has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $392.34 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you instead want to venture into the realms of electric bikes, check out our recent coverage of the Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike with large step-over frame. It sports a 250W hub-drive motor that can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge.

Razor E Prime 3 Electric Scooter features:

LIGHTEST IN ITS CLASS – At 24.2 lbs (11 kg), the E Prime III Electric Scooter is easy to hand-carry on public transportation and quickly folds for storage at home, in the office, or in your car.

TOP SPEED AND LONG RANGE – E Prime III Electric Scooter, reaching up to 18 mph (29 km/h), long-range 36V lithium-ion battery will take you up to 15 miles (24 km) on a single charge.

A SMOOTH RIDE – The E Prime III Electric Scooter features an 8-inch (200 mm) air filed front tire that provides shock absorption, creating a smoother ride on rougher terrain.

LIGHT UP THE RIDE – The E Prime III Electric Scooter features a LED headlight, a brake-activated taillight, and reflective decals for better visibility.

LOCKABLE – The E Prime III Electric Scooter features a security lock point for riders to lock their scooter with their own bicycle lock or chain while traveling, shopping or dining

