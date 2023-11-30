WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal gaming SSD hits lowest price in months at $115

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $114.99 shipped. This model started the year on Amazon at between $170 and $190 before leveling out with a $150 regular price. Today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked in months and comes in well below the heatsink-equipped model that has been hard to come by as of late. It also delivers a far better per TB value than the currently $85 1TB model. Clocking in at 7,300MB/s, this is a notable upgrade for your PC battlestation with Gen4 PCIe architecture and the M.2 2280 form-factor just about all systems require. WD says it features predictive loading, overhead balancing, and adaptive thermal management features “to juice up your gaming performance” as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

A comparable and more affordable solution comes by way of the Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD. While it might not be as desirable for some folks as the WD_BLACK lineup, it is a newer release, comes in at a touch faster with 7,400MB/s transfer rates, and is currently listed with a lower $102 price tag on Amazon.

Faster you say? We are also still tracking the $230 shipped Black Friday price on the speedy 12,400MB/s Gen5 model from Crucial alongside the ongoing discounts you’ll find below:

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!