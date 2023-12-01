Score Amazon’s latest Fire 7 tablet for browsing and video chat at just $37 (Refurb), more

We saw some great deals on Amazon’s latest fire tablet lineup for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, but there are also some even lower prices available on officially refurbished models now. With pricing now starting from just $36.99 shipped on the current-generation models, this is a great chance to score a fully-featured Amazon tablet at an even lower price. They certainly aren’t iPads or Galaxy Tabs, but they are economical choices for gifts, casual couch browsing, video chatting with friends, and more. With up to 50% in savings and the “same limited warranty as a new device,” this is great way to save some cash. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Amazon refurbished Fire tablet deals:

If you are looking for a more high-end tablet experience, the deal we spotted on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE is still alive and well. Pricing starts from $419 to deliver new Amazon all-time lows and some of the first price drops we have tracked on the 2023 releases. Scope out the details right here.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet features:

A Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire 7 tablet is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

7” touchscreen; 16 GB or 32GB of storage (add up to 1TB of expandable storage with microSD).

Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music.

Enhanced performance – up to 30% faster quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM (double compared to Fire 7—9th generation).

Unwind with your favorite content from Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

Stay in touch with Zoom, or ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family.

