Anker’s eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum cleaner falls 64% to $70 low (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $69.99 shipped. With a regular $200 price tag, this vacuum has seen plenty of discounts over the course of the year, most of them never dropping below $140. Today’s deal amounts to a 64% markdown off the going rate, coming within $1 of the current used pricing and landing at the second-lowest price that we have tracked. Experience light and nimble cleaning with this vacuum cleaner, providing 4,000Pa of suction power and a 35-minute battery life on a single charge. It features a hyper flex head that navigates around sharp bends and corners, with a built-in LED light to reveal hidden dust. It also comes with a set of versatile cleaning attachments designed to allow you to get all the debris hiding in gaps, nooks, and even cover more delicate surfaces without worry. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also offering the eufy HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $60. It offers 5,500Pa of suction, and comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your furniture or even the tights spaces in your home. It comes with a USB charger that can be used anywhere, and even has a washable high efficiency filter.

HomeVac S11 Lite features:

Light & Nimble Cleaning: Weighing approximately 3.5lbs (1.6kg) with the 2-in-1 Crevice Tool attached, the ultra-lightweight cordless design gives you effortless access to previously unreachable areas.

Takes Down Daily Dirt: An impressive 75AW of suction power is more than enough to clear away your everyday mess. This power combined with the 35-minute runtime means that you can quickly deal with more mess.

Versatile Cleaning Tools: Whether it be the gaps in your sofa or a delicate surface, there is an attachment suitable for any cleaning scenario.

Tap and Go Cleaning: Simply tap the ON button to activate the vacuum without having to hold down a trigger.

Hyper-Flex Head with LED lights: Navigate around sharp bends and corners as you effortlessly cover every inch of your home. The LED lights built-in to the brush head allow you to seek out hidden dust.

