Gift the Spark GO mini smart guitar amp and Bluetooth speaker at the $99 Black Friday price

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesPositive Grid
Reg. $129 $99
mini guitar amp

While some of the brand’s Black Friday offers have jumped in price $10 or so, the official Positive Grid Amazon storefront has now brought back its Spark GO Ultra-Portable Smart Guitar Amp deal at $99 shipped. Making for a wonderful music gift this season, this versatile unit is now matching the lowest price we have tracked, down from the regular $129 price tag. As we highlighted in our hands-on review, the Spark GO is a compact smart guitar amp that also doubles as a typical Bluetooth speaker and a recording interface for your Mac. It sounds a whole lot bigger than it looks and features a host of sound customization and amp emulation tech alongside learning applications via the companion app. Get a complete breakdown right here and head below for more details. 

More Positive Grid Spark deals:

While it’s certainly not going to offer all of the smart features, Bluetooth connectivity, or interface tech, you can save some cash on a mini amp with the Orange Crush Mini 3W model. Currently on sale for $75 shipped, this is a notable miniature option from a great audio brand at an additional $25 less. 

Spark GO Ultra-Portable Smart Guitar Amp features:

  • Spark GO features boundary-pushing computational audio that creates surprisingly big, full detailed tone for an amp its size.
  • Stocked with 33 amps and 43 effects, create your own custom preset or download 50,000+ tones from the ToneCloud community.
  • Search for your favorite songs and the Auto Chords feature will analyze and display chords for you – all in real-time.
  • Create your own virtual band with Smart Jam – an AI powered bandmate that listens and learns your playing style and jams along with you.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Positive Grid

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lockly Vision Elite fingerprint smart lock doubles as a...
Hover-1’s Highlander Pro folding electric scooter...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Through the ...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2023 Advent Ca...
Apple AirTags are down to just $23 each (Reg. $29), or ...
Take an extra 15% off Philips Hue color bulbs, gradient...
Today’s best game deals: Diablo IV $45 Amazon low...
Native Union’s 240W weighted Anchor USB-C Cable p...
Load more...
Show More Comments