Gift the Spark GO mini smart guitar amp and Bluetooth speaker at the $99 Black Friday price

While some of the brand’s Black Friday offers have jumped in price $10 or so, the official Positive Grid Amazon storefront has now brought back its Spark GO Ultra-Portable Smart Guitar Amp deal at $99 shipped. Making for a wonderful music gift this season, this versatile unit is now matching the lowest price we have tracked, down from the regular $129 price tag. As we highlighted in our hands-on review, the Spark GO is a compact smart guitar amp that also doubles as a typical Bluetooth speaker and a recording interface for your Mac. It sounds a whole lot bigger than it looks and features a host of sound customization and amp emulation tech alongside learning applications via the companion app. Get a complete breakdown right here and head below for more details.

More Positive Grid Spark deals:

While it’s certainly not going to offer all of the smart features, Bluetooth connectivity, or interface tech, you can save some cash on a mini amp with the Orange Crush Mini 3W model. Currently on sale for $75 shipped, this is a notable miniature option from a great audio brand at an additional $25 less.

Spark GO Ultra-Portable Smart Guitar Amp features:

Spark GO features boundary-pushing computational audio that creates surprisingly big, full detailed tone for an amp its size.

Stocked with 33 amps and 43 effects, create your own custom preset or download 50,000+ tones from the ToneCloud community.

Search for your favorite songs and the Auto Chords feature will analyze and display chords for you – all in real-time.

Create your own virtual band with Smart Jam – an AI powered bandmate that listens and learns your playing style and jams along with you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!