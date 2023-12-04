Cole Haan’s Flash Sale takes up to 60% off all boots for men and women

Ali Smith -
FashionCole Haan
60% off from $50

Cole Haan is currently offering up to 60% off all boots for men and women. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. The Osborn Grand 360 Chukka Boots are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $250. These boots are available in three color options and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. It also has a woven outsole to promote traction and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Plus, they’re highly lightweight and the outsole is waterproof, making it a fine option for winter weather. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
