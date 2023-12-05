Chefman’s indoor pizza oven offers six options of pizza styles at new all-time low of $350 ($150 off)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price to $349.99 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven for $399.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. Down from its $500 price tag, today’s deal is the first discount we have tracked since its launch, amounting to a 20% markdown off the going rate and marking a new all-time low. This pizza oven is designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches. It is able to reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees, and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings. You’ll also receive a pizza stone alongside a pizza peel to better manage your pies, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart ideas for your next pizza party.

And to compliment any pizza, all you need to add is your favorite wine – and Amazon is now offering the NutriChef Chilling Refrigerator-Cellar for $190, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. This wine refrigerator provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources. It can house up to 14 bottles, and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature. It features soft LED interior lights to prevent any lasting effects on your wine’s taste, a digital display panel to adjust settings, and a free-standing design making placement far more easier than carving out a literal cellar below your home.

And be sure to check out our home goods hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven features:

HIGH AND VARIABLE HEAT: Crank up the temperature on this countertop pizza oven. Both heating elements range from 300-800°F to make pizza your way, and retain the heat for back-to-back cooking.

MAKE MULTIPLE PIZZAS: The double-paned window and high-heat design keeps the indoor pizza oven hot for making multiple pizzas back-to-back.

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Our pizza oven indoor for home cooking includes a pizza stone and pizza peel, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart your pizza party.

RESOURCES: cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability, & 1-year assurance provided by Chefman. For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF User Guide. 1700 Watts/120 Volts

