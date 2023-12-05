Merrell takes 60% off sneakers and up to 50% off sitewide: Hiking boots, outerwear, more

Merrell is currently offering 60% off sneakers as well as up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Embark Lace Shield Sneakers that are currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are available in four color options and have a lightweight cushioning to promote all day comfort. The material is waterproof and features a slip-on design that allows you to head out the door in a breeze. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Merrell customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Speed Solo Mid Waterproof Boots $75 (Orig. $150)
- Speed Eco Hiking Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- Nova 3 Trail Shoes $100 (Orig. $125)
- Embark Lace Shield Sneaker $48 (Orig. $120)
- Hydro Runner Shoes $65 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Embark Lace Sneaker $44 (Orig. $110)
- Antora 3 Trail Shoes $75 (Orig. $125)
- Bravada 2 Breeze Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- Hyrdro Moc $50 (Orig. $60)
- Siren Edge 3 Hiking Shoes $77 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
