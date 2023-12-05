Merrell takes 60% off sneakers and up to 50% off sitewide: Hiking boots, outerwear, more

Ali Smith -
FashionMerrell
60% off + 50% off

Merrell is currently offering 60% off sneakers as well as up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Embark Lace Shield Sneakers that are currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are available in four color options and have a lightweight cushioning to promote all day comfort. The material is waterproof and features a slip-on design that allows you to head out the door in a breeze. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Merrell customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

