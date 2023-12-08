Juiced Bikes launches one-day flash sale with RipCurrent S e-bike now $1,000 off for $1,399

Juiced Bikes has launched a flash sale for today only, taking up to $1,000 off select e-bike models and $11 off its portable air pump as well. The standout discount amongst the offerings is the RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,399 shipped, down from $2,399. This e-bike has seen quite a few discounts over the year, with today’s deal coming in to beat out its Black Friday pricing by $200 and match its October closeout sale price at the lowest rate we have tracked. All-in-all, you’ll be receiving $1,000 in savings just in time for the holidays. You won’t find prices this low anywhere else, so act fast in order to cruise into 2024 at some of the best rates of the year.

The RipCurrent S comes equipped with a 1,000W Rear Gear Hub motor paired with a G2 52V lithium-ion battery that can max out at 28 MPH with a range of up to 70+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

The cheapest price among the offered e-bike models is on the RipRacer Fun Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $999 shipped, down from $1,499. It comes equipped with a 750W motor and a G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. Unlike the above model, this e-bike only has a standard cadence pedal assist, and features a more limited accessories list: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, and a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with 2-mode taillight.

The Juiced Bikes flash sale is a one-day only event, with its Holiday sales slated to run as long as supplies last. Shipping is currently free across all the brand’s e-bikes, with savings automatically being applied at checkout, but keep in mind that holiday shipping ends December 12, meaning any purchases made on or after the cut off date may result in you receiving your e-bike or accessories after the holidays. You can also save an extra $200 more when buying two e-bikes together and using the promo code 2BIKEOFFER.

RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Our top-rated and best selling sport-utility electric bike just got a super-charged upgrade! The RipCurrent S (TUV certified to UL 2849) is a fat-tire, fan-favorite with even more power and torque. Get ready to rip up any terrain with a bigger 1000W motor, the NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah battery pack, updated controller programming, upgraded fender package, and so much more! With a riding range of up to 70+ miles and speeds up to 28+MPH, the New RipCurrent S offers unparalleled power, versatility and functionality for anywhere you want to ride.

