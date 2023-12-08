M.Gemi updates your footwear with a rare up to 35% off all of its boots

M.Gemi is offering up to 35% off all of its boots as well as up to 50% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Clara Boot that’s currently marked down to $298, which is $100 off the original rate. These boots will easily become a go-to for everyday wear and they’re available in three versatile color options. This would be a great luxurious and practical item for gifting this year for any age and the elastic paneling helps you to put them on or off in a breeze. The lining is leather to help keep warmth in during cool weather and the rigid outsole promotes traction while commuting. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from M.Gemi include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!