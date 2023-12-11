All-black 2023 Ninja 8-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven falls back to $180 low today (Reg. $230)

Ninja DT202BK Foodi 8-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DT202BK Foodi 8-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $130, you’re looking at a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model first landed on Amazon back in August and has only seen a few price drops since then. Today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for the first time. This is another versatile Ninja cooker, but this time you’re looking at a stealthy all-black design. It has the ability to air fry, roast, bake, toast, and features dedicated toast, bagel, and pizza settings. Joining a 90-second pre-heat time, it makes for a wonderful alternative to your main range for quick meals during the week and for preparing side dishes over the holidays. Head below for more details. 

If a dedicated Ninja air fryer is all you need, this AF101 model is currently selling for $90 less than the oven model above. It is one of the more popular options in its product category on Amazon and will still deliver the Ninja vibes this holiday season for less. 

If, however, you’re looking for something more substantial, the ongoing price drop on Ninja’s Double Oven is worth a look as well. This one also delivers baking and air frying action, but with a larger countertop form-factor that can effectively act as two ovens in one. Get a closer look right here while up to $130 off. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja DT202BK Foodi 8-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven features:

Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results. 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven. Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, and Pizza, all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, 2 12-in pizzas, or a 12-lb turkey.

