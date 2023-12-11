Elgato’s popular Stream Deck MK.2 desktop controller returns to holiday pricing at $120

Justin Kahn -
AmazonElgato
Reg. $150 $120

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 desktop controller for $119.99 shipped in white. This model launched in mid 2022 at $150 and is now sitting at the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a couple limited price drops down to $110, today’s deal is otherwise matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon. One of our favorite models in the Elgato Stream Deck lineup, and one we use on a regular basis in our setups, it delivers a customizable control setup at a mid-tier price range. Loaded with 15 customizable LCD keys to take physical control over your apps, tools, and shortcuts across various platforms, users can program single or multiple actions at once including launching social posts, adjusting audio settings, muting mic, turning on lights, and more. Plug-ins and support for various streaming and smart home platforms are many (Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Philips Hue, and more) – be sure to take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for additional details. 

The Elgato Stream Deck Mini is an obvious lower-cost solution. It provides a more compact desktop controller with six programmable LCD keys, but it is sold out at the time of writing on Amazon. This leaves the deal on the MK.2 model above as the most affordable way to land one of the Elgato’s popular Stream Decks ahead of the Christmas holidays. 

Elsewhere in the Elgato streaming and content-creation ecosystem, the Wave:3 USB microphone has now returned to holiday pricing as well. A notable option for Mac and PC users, this regularly $150 microphone has now once again dropped down to $110 shipped at Amazon to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. Get a closer look right here while the price is right.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

  • 15 Customizable LCD Keys: Instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.
  • One-Touch Operation: Trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.
  • Visual Feedback: Know that your command has been executed.
  • Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.
  • Hotkey Actions: Streamline your film editing, music production, photography workflow, etc.

