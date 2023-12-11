Juiced Bikes launches one-day flash sale centered around the RipRacer e-bike for $999

Juiced Bikes has launched another flash sale for today only, dropping its RipRacer fender kit down to $79 along with the continued holiday discounts on select e-bike models. This goes hand-in-hand with the RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike that is currently being offered for $999 shipped, down from $1,499. This e-bike has been featured in many of the recent holiday and flash sales, with today’s deal coming in to beat out its Black Friday pricing by $200 and match its October closeout sale price at the lowest rate we have tracked. All-in-all, you’ll be receiving $500 in savings off the going rate, just in time for the holidays. You won’t find prices this low anywhere else, so act fast in order to cruise into 2024 at some of the best rates of the year.

The RipRacer comes equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

You’ll also find the all new Scrambler X2 Electric Retro-Style Pit Bike at a discounted price of $1,399, down from $1,899. It comes with a 1,000W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery that propels the bike up to 28 MPH for a 55+ mile range, offering an increased seven levels of pedal assistance with its cadence sensor. It also comes with several add-ons like a front suspension, all-terrain knobby tires, an oversized moto-style headlamp, a longer seat to allow for increased space for the user or extra space to include a passenger, and a back-lit LCD display that gives you the usual metrics as well as allowing you to switch the bike’s pedal assistance modes.

The Juiced Bikes flash sale is a one-day only event, with its Holiday sales slated to run as long as supplies last. Shipping is currently free across all the brand’s e-bikes, with savings automatically being applied at checkout, but keep in mind that holiday shipping ends December 12, meaning any purchases made on or after the cut off date may result in you receiving your e-bike or accessories after the holidays. You can also save an extra $200 more when buying two e-bikes together and using the promo code 2BIKEOFFER.

RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Meet the RipRacer(TUV certified to UL 2849), the ultimate FUN SIZE fat-tire electric bike. Featuring an upgraded G2 52-Volt battery and powerful 750-Watt motor you’ll have plenty of torque and power for conquering hills and dominating the road! The RipRacer is loaded with premium features like hydraulic disc brakes, Cadence Pedal Assist Technology, integrated brake light, and a convenient adjustable-height seat. Our most size-inclusive electric bike comfortably fits riders 5’ – 6’3. The upgraded RipRacer features a new G2 52-Volt 15.6Ah battery, also with improved water-resistant construction & an Apple AirTag compartment, PLUS our signature Advanced LCD Display that can unlock the popular Race riding mode. The Class 3 model operates confidently at speeds up to 28MPH and an impressive 55 mile riding range on a single charge.

