Nordstrom’s Holiday Sale takes up to 50% off + free shipping: Nike, Converse, Cole Haan, more

The Nordstrom Holiday Sale is offering up to 50% off top brands as well as free shipping on all orders. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Cole Haan, Converse, Free People, Nike, adidas, On Cloud, Barbour, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Rhone Delta Pique Polo Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $50, which is $38 off the original rate. It’s available in five color options and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, khakis, shorts, and more. The fabric is moisture-wicking, stretch-infused, and highly breathable. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

