Eddie Bauer takes 50% off sitewide + down jackets from $45 and 60% off lined pants

Eddie Bauer is offering 50% off sitewide as well as 60% off lined pants, down jackets from $45, and much more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items with code SNOWFLAKE50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the StratusTherm Down Jacket that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $139. This jacket is highly packable, infused with down to keep you warm as well as waterproof. It’s available in five color options, and it has zippered pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Guide Pro Lined Pants $40 (Orig. $99)
- H2Low Flex Flannel-Lined Jeans $40 (Orig. $99)
- StratusTherm Down Jacket $55 (Orig. $139)
- Microlight Down Vest $45 (Orig. $100)
- Shearling-Lined Moccasin Slippers $44 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lodge Down Mittens $22 (Orig. $55)
- Crossover Winter Trail Adventure Leggings $40 (Orig. $99)
- StratusTherm Down Vest $45 (Orig. $109)
- 2.0 Polar Fleece-Lined Pull-On Pants $36 (Orig. $90)
- Snow Lodge Faux Shearling-Lined Wrap $32 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
