Holiday Cricut Amazon sale live at up to 50% off: Cutting machines, DIY mug press, more from $99

As part of its holiday sales, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of the Cricut crafting and DIY gear. Many of the deals now live as part of this sale event mark the return of the offers we tracked for Thanksgiving Week last month to give folks another chance to score some gifts, Cricut accessories, or a full-on cutting machine bundle at a discount. Everything ships free and is currently listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing. Deals starts at $99 and include everything from its heat press machines to its entry-level Joy cutting device, the mug press, and more. Head below to check out the deals. 

Holiday Cricut deals:

A great way to setup, design, and organize your Cricut projects is with a shiny new Mac and we are tracking some notable price drops ahead of the holidays. One standout here has Apple’s just-released 24-inch M3 iMac down at the $1,199 all-time low, and you can get all of the details you need on that offer right here

Cricut Joy Machine features:

This Cricut Machine bundle comes with a digital library of 30 images. In setting up the machine, you will be guided to register and the digital content will automatically be entitled to your account. It’s time to turn your innovative ideas into action with the Cricut Joy cutting machine. This cute, portable smart cutter lets you personalize, organize and customize crafts on-the-go. The included Blade lets crafters make precise, intricate cuts from a variety of popular materials like cardstock, vinyl decal, iron-on and more using StandardGrip Mat. Also makes super-long cuts with matless Smart Material. 

