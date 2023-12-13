JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar with AirPlay 2 still receiving holiday discounts at $380 low

Amazon is offering the JBL Bar 500 5.1-Channel Soundbar for $379.95 shipped. Down from its $600 price tag, this soundbar has only seen six discounts over the year, each of them occurring every few months. Today’s deal is a 37% markdown off the going rate, returning it to the all-time low that matches Black Friday listings and our previous mention. All-in-all, you’ll be receiving $220 in savings, giving you an extra chance at grabbing this soundbar while it still remains within the holiday rates.

Bolstered by Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound, this 5.1-channel soundbar also features built-in Wi-Fi with AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast to give you access to 300 online streaming services – plus, the Wi-Fi support allows the sound bar to automatically update itself. Its PureVoice dialogue enhancement technology utilizes JBL’s unique algorithm to optimize voice clarity in order to ensure you never miss a word of dialogue, even when the surround effects are at their peak. It also includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer for that mighty blood-pumping bass that takes you even deeper into theater-quality immersion. Head below to read more.

More JBL Home theater Soundbar deals:

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the first discount on the all-new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, the new flagship Bose home theater sound bar experience with Dolby Atmos, Bose TrueSpace technology, and A.I. Dialogue Mode that’s designed to automatically dial in the best audio settings “for ultra-crisp vocal clarity, so you never miss what your favorite characters say again.”

JBL Bar 500 features:

Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam Surround Sound: Immerse yourself in theater-quality 3D surround sound. Hear extraordinary sound effects from everywhere in the room, without the need for extra surround speakers.

Built-In Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built-in: Get ready to explore. Access over 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay, Alexa MRM and Chromecast built-in. Enjoy all of your favorite audio content, Internet radio, and podcasts in high definition. The Wi-Fi connection also allows automatic software updates, so you can always enjoy the latest features.

With 590 watts of total system output power, the JBL Bar 500 transforms your movies, music and games into immersive sound experiences.

10″ Wireless subwoofer: Thrilling, precise bass from a mighty 10″ wireless subwoofer brings the action to your movies and the emotion to your music.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!