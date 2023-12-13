Uncover your past with AncestryDNA’s Traits Genetic Test Kit down at $49 (Reg. $119), more

We are now tracking some notable price drops on ancestry DNA kits courtesy of Amazon and some of the best brands in the space. One standout has the AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit down at $49 shipped. Regularly $119, this is a steep 59% price drop at $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This also marks a return to both the Amazon all-time low and this year’s Black Friday price. Sourcing data from over 2,600 regions across the globe, this kit is designed to provide information regarding connections to living relatives and your ancestral past. On top of that, it can also uncover details on your personal traits – “AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 40+ genetic traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics.” Head below for more details and additional DNA test kit deals.

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit features:

From your origins in over 2,600 global regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as AncestryDNA. Ever wondered where your freckles came from, or why you hate cilantro? AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 40+ genetic traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. Your results will be available online in roughly six to eight weeks.

