lululemon offers new holiday specials from $9 + free shipping: Pants, jackets, underwear, more

lululemon is offering new markdowns with deals from $9 as well as free shipping on all orders. Prices are as marked and no code is required. Finish your holiday shopping with deals on pants, outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s ABC Slim-Fit 5 Pocket Pants that are a best-selling style for the fall and winter season. They are currently marked down to $89 and originally sold for $128. These pants can easily be dressed up or down and you can choose from several color options. This style was designed for on the move with a four-way stretch material and highly breathable fabric. Plus, it has reflective details on the cuffs to keep you visible in low light. Score even more deals by heading below, or shop the entire sale here.

