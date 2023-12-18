Razer’s full-size Stream Controller with 12 haptic feedback keys returns to $200 low ($70 off)

Joining some ongoing deals on the Elgato Stream Decks, Amazon has now brought back its all-time low on the Razer Stream Controller at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $270, this is $70 off the going rate and one of only a few deals we have tracked since release. Today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low for the first time. It is also listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing. While you will find the more compact Razer Stream Controller X down at $127, today’s deal is on the full-size model with a deck of LCD keys, six rotary knobs, and seven function buttons onboard. Head below for more details.

The full-size Razer Stream Controller delivers on the Elgato Stream Deck experience but with the usual Razer design touch. The stealthy black form-factor features a fully-customizable setup to take physical control over just about every element of your gaming, streaming, or productivity rigs. You’ll find 12 haptic Switchblade keys to create “shortcuts for multiple programs” alongside compatibility with “OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Twitch, Discord, Spotify, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and Final Cut Pro.”

As we mentioned above, price drops on the Elgato Stream Deck models are still live and at the ready, including both the elevated touch strip-equipped Plus model and the more compact MK.2. The deals start from $120 shipped and deliver some of the best prices of the year. Scope out the details you need on those in our previous deal coverage.

Razer Stream Controller features:

All-in-one Stream Controller: Effortlessly manage your stream with shortcuts for multiple programs—organized through custom layouts and icons for intuitive use

12 Haptic Switchblade Keys: Bind an infinite variety of commands and macros. Customize their icons for easy visual navigation and adjust their haptic feedback for the ideal level of tactile response

6 Tactile Analog Dials: Conveniently tweak the levels of your audio, media, and other channels, as you manage it all at a glance using the controller’s dynamic LCD touchscreen

8 Programmable Buttons: Program them to instantly toggle between up to 8 different haptic key layouts, or simply used as a faster way to perform commonly used actions

Designed for Efficient Multi-Tasking: Group commands into dedicated layouts and Dynamic Mode to automatically switch profiles based on the detected app

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!